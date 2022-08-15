Bengals’ Burrow is practicing, should be ready for opener

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow is fully participating in training camp three weeks after having an appendectomy. He had surgery on July 26. Burrow has an eye on getting ready for the regular-season opener next month. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback threw crisp passes in seven-on-seven drills. Coach Zac Taylor says he’s satisfied with the practice schedule moving forward with his franchise quarterback, who hasn’t talked to reporters since his surgery.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.