CFP championship games to return to Atlanta, South Florida

Atlanta and South Florida have been selected to host College Football Playoff national championship games for the second time. The CFP announced that Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, would be the site of the title game scheduled to be played in January 2026, the final game of the current 12-year media rights deal with ESPN. Miami Gardens hosted the 2021 game, following the 2020 pandemic-altered season. Attendance was limited to about 15,000 fans. A person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press that Atlanta would host the championship game in 2025. Mercedes-Benz was the site of the 2018 title game.

