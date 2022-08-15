No. 4 Clemson DE Thomas injures foot, out up to 6 weeks

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson defensive end Xavier Thomas will miss up to six weeks with a foot injury suffered at the team’s scrimmage Saturday. Defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin says Thomas will need surgery and could be back for the fourth-ranked Tigers before the end of September. Thomas is a 6-foot-5, 265-pound fifth-year senior who was a big contributor to Clemson’s stacked defensive line. He started 10 of 12 games he played last season, with 3 1/2 sacks and two forced fumbles.

