Cronenworth hits grand slam, Padres beat Marlins 10-3

MIAMI (AP) — Jake Cronenworth hit a grand slam in the first inning, Ha-Seong Kim also drove in four runs, and the San Diego Padres beat the Miami Marlins 10-3. Kim went 3-for-4 with two doubles. Juan Soto reached base three times and scored twice for the Padres, who avoided a three-game sweep. All-Star Manny Machado went 2-for-4, extending his streak of multiple-hit games to eight. Cronenworth’s two-out blast off Pablo López was his 12th homer this season and second career grand slam. Adrían Morejón got the win in relief of Mike Clevinger.

