Kerr back as Australia kicks off preparations for World Cup

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Chelsea striker Sam Kerr and Manchester City defender Alanna Kennedy have been recalled to Australia’s squad for two matches against Olympic champion Canada in September that will kick off the Matildas’ final phase of preparations for a World Cup on home soil next year. Kerr, Kennedy and Arsenal pair Steph Catley and Caitlin Foord are among the senior, Europe-based players included in the 23-player Matildas squad after being rested for games against Spain and Portugal in June. Kerr has scored 59 goals in 110 games for Australia and is one of the undisputed stars in the global game.

