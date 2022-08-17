Titans send 2024 7th-round pick to Raiders for Gillespie

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have waived tight end Briley Moore to make room for safety Tyree Gillespie, who was acquired in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders. The Titans announced the moves Wednesday with Tennessee sending a conditional seventh-round draft selection in 2024 to the Raiders for Gillespie. The 6-foot Gillespie was a fourth-round pick in 2021 and played 11 games as a rookie for the Raiders. Gillespie started 27 of 41 games played in four years at Missouri. He is the third safety the Titans have added this month.

