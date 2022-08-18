Skip to Content
Chelsea investigates incident of alleged racist abuse

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea has started an investigation into an incident of alleged racist abuse during its Premier League match against Tottenham last weekend. Tottenham forward Son Heung-min was reportedly abused by a supporter while he took a corner during the second half of the 2-2 draw on Sunday. Chelsea says “this individual will face the strongest action from the club.” Chelsea says it finds any form of discriminatory behavior “totally abhorrent.”

