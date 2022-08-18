Experienced roster could help UCLA Bruins contend in Pac-12

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chip Kelly’s arduous rebuilding job at UCLA started to show positive results last season with an 8-4 record and a Holiday Bowl invitation. The biggest question is if Kelly can continue the climb to Pac-12 contention. The Bruins were picked fourth in the conference preseason poll but still find themselves in the shadows of rival Southern California, which is ranked No. 14 in the preseason and continues to dominate local and regional headlines following the hiring of Lincoln Riley. If the Bruins are going to contend for the Pac-12 title, they will need big seasons again from quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and running back Zach Charbonnet. UCLA opens the season on Sept. 4 against Bowling Green.

