Preakness-winning trainer charged in domestic violence case

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a prominent New York-based horse trainer whose horse won this year’s Preakness Stakes is facing a domestic violence charge for allegedly pushing a woman down a flight of stairs and trying to choke her. Forty-three-year-old Chad Brown was arraigned Thursday in Saratoga Springs on a charge of obstruction of breathing, a misdemeanor. Police say they received a complaint at around 11 p.m. Wednesday from a caller who said “they were in an altercation” with Brown. Brown pleaded not guilty and was released on $2,500 bond. A message seeking comment was left with his attorney.

By MAYSOON KHAN Associated Press/Report for America

