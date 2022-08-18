Reynolds 2 HRs; Brubaker, Pirates top Bosox, end 6-game skid

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bryan Reynolds hit two home runs, JT Brubaker pitched seven shutout innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates snapped a six-game losing streak, beating the Boston Red Sox 8-2. The Pirates avoided a three-game sweep and sent Boston back to one game under .500 at 59-60. The Red Sox are five games behind Toronto for the third and final AL wild-card spot. Reynolds hit a pair of two-run homers. He connected in the first, and his drive in the fifth was the 3,000th home run at PNC Park since it opened in 2001. Reynolds and Kevin Newman each had three hits and scored three times. Brubaker allowed two hits, walked none and struck out seven.

