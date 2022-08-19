Ex-big leaguer Bill Lee, 75, collapses at exhibition game

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Former Boston Red Sox star Bill Lee collapsed in the bullpen while warming up for a Savannah Bananas exhibition game Friday night, but the 75-year-old pitcher walked off the field with assistance. In an email to The Associated Press, team president Jared Orton said Lee was able to leave the stadium with medical attention and was taken to a hospital. Lee is a member of the Red Sox Hall of Fame and fondly nicknamed “Spaceman.” Lee has pitched for the Bananas, a popular pro team known for its bright yellow uniforms and entertaining antics on and off the field.

