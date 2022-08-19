Olave has 20-yard TD catch in Saints’ 20-10 loss to Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Rookie first-round draft pick Chris Olave caught a 20-yard pass for his first touchdown of the preseason in the New Orleans Saints’ 20-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Friday night. Packers quarterback Jordan Love and rookie fourth-round pick Romeo Doubs connected on a touchdown pass for the second straight week. Danny Etling scored for the Packers on a 51-yard keeper. Olave’s touchdown capped his productive week after he performed well in the Saints’ joint practices with the Packers on Tuesday and Wednesday.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.