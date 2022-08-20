HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Patryk Klimala scored the game-tying goal for the New York Red Bulls in a 1-1 draw against Cincinnati. The Red Bulls moved to 11-8-8 and Cincinnati is 8-8-10.

