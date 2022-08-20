Mike Weir shoots 65, leads DICK’S Sporting Goods Open

ENDICOTT, N.Y. (AP) — Mike Weir shot a 7-under 65 on Saturday to take a one-stroke lead over fellow major champion Padraig Harrington into the final round of the DICK’S Sporting Goods Open. Weir had eight birdies and a bogey at En-Joie Golf Club in the round delayed by rain for about two hours to reach 12-under 132. The 52-year-old Canadian left-hander won the rain-shortened Insperity Invitational last year for his lone senior title. The 50-year-old Harrington had a 67. The Irishman won the U.S. Senior Open in late June at Saucon Valley for his first senior victory. Ernie Els and Vijay Singh, two more major champions, were tied for third at 9 under. Els had a 68, and Singh shot 70.

