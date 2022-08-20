Mitrovic’s 90th-minute goal helps Fulham beat Brentford 3-2

LONDON (AP) — Aleksandar Mitrovic’s 90th-minute header snatched Fulham a 3-2 win over local rival Brentford in the Premier League at a rocking Craven Cottage. The Serbia striker converted Kevin Mbabu’s cross to the far post just as Fulham looked to have squandered victory after surrendering a 2-0 lead established inside the opening 20 minutes. Marco Silva’s team sealed its first win of the campaign thanks to Mitrovic’s second goal of the season but also two disallowed goals from Ivan Toney. Toney did finally score a goal that counted by tapping home to level the score at 2-2 in the 71st minute.

