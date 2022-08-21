Packers’ Bakhtiari off PUP list as he continues his comeback

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari has moved a step closer to returning from the left knee injury that caused him to play only one game last season. Bakhtiari was removed from the physically unable to perform list and participated in individual drills at Sunday’s practice. Packers coach Matt LaFleur cautioned it is just the next step in Bakhtiari’s recovery and there still isn’t any clarity on when the star left tackle could be playing again. Bakhtiari tore his left anterior cruciate ligament on Dec. 31, 2020.

