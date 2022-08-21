Ramirez has 3 hits, drives in 2 as Rays beat Royals 3-2

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Harold Ramirez had three hits and drove in two runs as the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Kansas City Royals 3-2. Ramirez has a hit in all five games since returning Tuesday from a broken right thumb and is hitting .337 durng a resurgent season. The Rays have won seven of nine, and held opponents to three runs or fewer in eight of their last nine games. Kansas City right-hander Zack Greinke was lifted due to forearm cramping after allowing two runs and five hits over four innings. The 38-year old was checked by a trainer with Jose Siri batting with two outs in the fourth but stayed in the game.

