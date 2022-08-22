England’s top scorer Ellen White retires after Euro 2022 win

LONDON (AP) — England’s record scorer Ellen White has announced her retirement from soccer after saying her “dreams came true” when the Lionesses won the Women’s European Championship last month. White scored 52 goals in 113 appearances for England’s national team. The 33-year-old Manchester City striker said England’s Euro 2022 triumph made it the ideal time to retire. England won its first international women’s title on July 31 with a 2-1 win against Germany after extra time.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.