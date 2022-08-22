Haney, Kambosos set for a Melbourne rematch in October

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Undisputed lightweight world champion Devin Haney has agreed to a rematch with Australian George Kambosos at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena in October. Haney retained his WBC lightweight title and added three more from the weight class with his unanimous points decision over Kambosos in front of more than 41,000 spectators at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium in June. With that victory, Haney improved his undefeated record to 28-0 with 15 KOs. Kambosos (20-1 with 10 KOs) has enforced the rematch clause.

