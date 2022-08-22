Mets’ deGrom won’t face Yankees, will start against Rockies

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets star Jacob DeGrom had an issue while warming up before his last start and was pushed back from a Subway Series outing against the Yankees. Taijuan Walker will follow Max Scherzer in the rotation and start Tuesday night’s finale of the two-game series at Yankee Stadium. Walker has not pitched since Aug. 16 at Atlanta due to back spasms and felt good Monday, a day after he worked out Sunday in Philadelphia. Showalter said deGrom likely will start Thursday against Colorado but could take the mound Friday and swap spots with Chris Bassitt.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.