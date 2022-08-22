Transfer portal provides more hits, fewer misses for coaches
By ERIC OLSON
AP College Football Writer
Mississippi, Southern California, LSU and Nebraska were among the most active teams recruiting players from the transfer portal ahead of the college football season. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin sought experienced players who could fill immediate needs. USC’s Lincoln Riley and LSU’s Brian Kelly went in looking for star power as they attempt quick rebuilds. Nebraska’s Scott Frost is simply trying to save his job. The top-ranked portal class belongs to Riley at USC but Kiffin is right behind at No. 2.