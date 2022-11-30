NBA making plans for ’23-24 season with tournament included

The NBA is planning for the inaugural version of its in-season tournament — should it become reality — to begin early next season, according to a memo sent to teams Wednesday. If the tournament is approved, 80 regular-season games for each team would be announced in August, with two more games set to be scheduled depending on which eight teams make the tournament’s knockout stage that would start in December. Those games would be added in-season to the schedule. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has wanted the in-season event added for several years. Talks have gone on about it since at least 2016.

