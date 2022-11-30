Nets’ Ben Simmons out at least 3 games with left calf strain

NEW YORK (AP) — Ben Simmons will miss at least the next three games with what the Brooklyn Nets said is a strained left upper calf. Coach Jacque Vaughn said before the Nets played Washington on Wednesday that Simmons was feeling pain in the back of his knee when he asked to come out of their victory over Orlando on Monday. The injured turned out to be the calf, not the knee. Simmons will also miss home games against Toronto on Friday and Boston on Sunday before he is reassessed.

