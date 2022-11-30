TOLEDO, Ohio — Led by JT Shumate’s 20 points, the Toledo Rockets defeated the Richmond Spiders 90-67 on Wednesday night. The Rockets improved to 5-2 with the victory and the Spiders fell to 3-4.

