Arabs unite in celebration as Morocco advances in World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Morocco is the Arab world’s last hope at the first World Cup ever to be held in the Middle East. The fractured region is rallying around the North African nation after its 2-1 win against Canada that advanced Morocco to the knockout stage of the tournament for the first time since 1986. Morocco’s success sparked angry street riots in Belgium after a match earlier this week but on Thursday triggered an outpouring of joy in the Arab world where local teams are often underdogs. A similar rush of regional goodwill followed Saudi Arabia’s shock win against two-time World Cup winner Argentina last week.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.