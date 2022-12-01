Goalie Petersen clears waivers, loaned to Kings’ AHL team

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Goaltender Cal Petersen has been loaned to the Los Angeles Kings’ American Hockey League affiliate after he cleared waivers. General manager Rob Blake says the plan is to get Petersen in as many games as possible so he can rebuild his confidence. Only one NHL goalie has a save percentage lower than Petersen’s .868 this season. The move came as a surprise given Petersen was considered the heir apparent to two-time Stanley Cup winner Jonathan Quick. Quick’s contract expires after this season. Petersen is signed for two more years.

