McLaren name Alex Palou reserve driver for F1 team

Alex Palou has been named a Formula One reserve driver for McLaren Racing. The Spaniard won the 2021 IndyCar championship for Chip Ganassi Racing and last July said he was declining to return to Ganassi next year and instead would drive for McLaren. Ganassi held an option on 2023 for Palou, who wanted to move to McLaren for a shot at motorsports’ highest level. The fight for the driver dragged into September through mediation. There it was decided that Palou would finish his contract and also be allowed to do F1 opportunities with McLaren. He will work with the F1 team whenever it doesn’t conflict with his final season with Ganassi in IndyCar.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.