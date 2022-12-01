Nadim’s journey at World Cup shaken by loss of her mother

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Danish forward Nadia Nadim was in the midst of a World Cup match as a television commentator when she was suddenly rocked by tragic news. Her mother had been killed in a traffic accident in Denmark. She had helped the family flee the Taliban in Afghanistan when Nadim was just a girl. Nadim left her job in the middle of the broadcast to rush home. She was in Qatar a week later working with the London-basted ITV network. Nadim says “I think I need to be strong for her. She was a very strong woman.”

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.