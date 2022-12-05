Labbadia back as coach for struggling Stuttgart

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Stuttgart has brought Bruno Labbadia back for a second spell as coach as it fights to avoid relegation from the Bundesliga. Stuttgart is 16th in the 18-team division and in the relegation playoff spot. Michael Wimmer had been caretaker coach since Stuttgart fired American Pellegrino Matarazzo in October. Labbadia took Stuttgart to a sixth-place finish and a German Cup final during his first spell at the club from 2010 through 2013. He also twice qualified the team for the Europa League. That is something it hasn’t managed since.

