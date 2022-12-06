Samuel Eto’o filmed in altercation outside World Cup game

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Cameroon soccer federation president Samuel Eto’o was filmed apparently kicking a man to the ground in an altercation outside a World Cup stadium early. Eto’o had paused to pose for photos with fans in a public area after Brazil beat South Korea 4-1 late Monday. Footage circulating on social media showed him then reacting to comments by a man holding a camera. The former Barcelona and Inter Milan forward was held back by people in his entourage then got clear and appeared to aim a kick at the man. Eto’o has been in Qatar as president of the soccer federation of Cameroon which was eliminated last week.

