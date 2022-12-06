Skip to Content
Strome’s OT goal lifts Ducks to 4-3 win over Hurricanes

By JOE REEDY
AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Strome scored at 1:56 of overtime and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 to stop a six-game losing streak. Strome put a snap shot past goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov after getting a pass from Cam Fowler. Six of the Ducks’ seven wins this season have come in overtime or a shootout. Adam Henrique, Max Comtois and Brett Leason also scored for Anaheim. John Gibson stopped 34 shots. Brady Skjei, Sebastian Aho and Jordan Staal had goals for Carolina. Kochetkov made 26 saves.

Associated Press

