Published 11:52 AM

Raiders aim to extend late-season surge at scuffling Rams

The Las Vegas Raiders will try for their fourth straight win when they visit the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday. After starting out 2-7 under new coach Josh McDaniels, the Raiders are now on the fringes of playoff contention following a 27-20 victory over the Chargers. The Rams are assured of their first losing season under coach Sean McVay after allowing a last-minute touchdown in a 27-23 defeat to the Seattle Seahawks.

