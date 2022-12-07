Raiders aim to extend late-season surge at scuffling Rams
By The Associated Press
The Las Vegas Raiders will try for their fourth straight win when they visit the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday. After starting out 2-7 under new coach Josh McDaniels, the Raiders are now on the fringes of playoff contention following a 27-20 victory over the Chargers. The Rams are assured of their first losing season under coach Sean McVay after allowing a last-minute touchdown in a 27-23 defeat to the Seattle Seahawks.