DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Switzerland exited the World Cup at the round of 16 stage just as it usually does in the modern era. A 6-1 rout by Portugal and a lackluster performance left little space for feeling that progress was made. Switzerland’s status as a consistent tournament performer is the envy of many European rivals but the team falls short in the knockout stages of the World Cup.

