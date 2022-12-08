AP source: Nimmo staying with Mets on $162M, 8-year deal

NEW YORK (AP) — Center fielder Brandon Nimmo is staying with the free-spending New York Mets, agreeing to a $162 million, eight-year contract, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement is subject to a successful physical and no announcement had been made. A quality leadoff hitter with a .385 career on-base percentage, Nimmo became a free agent last month for the first time. He was a key performer as the Mets returned to the playoffs this year for the first time since 2016. The left-handed hitter batted .274 with 16 homers and a team-high 102 runs, a career high. Bringing back Nimmo means New York is poised to return its entire everyday lineup intact next year.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.