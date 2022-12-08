Report on D-I reform to be delivered at NCAA convention

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The NCAA’s Division I transformation committee is scheduled to provide a final report and recommendations during the association’s convention. The committee has been working on reforming standards for Division I membership, championship access and governance. Some of the changes the Division I Board of Directors could implement next year include creating more sport-specific governance with additional oversight committees, similar to those used for basketball and football. The committee has been meeting weekly with some exceptions since last January.

