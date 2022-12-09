Bundesliga schedule back to normal next season

BERLIN (AP) — Next season’s Bundesliga season will start on Aug. 18 and conclude the following May without interruption apart from its usual winter break. The German soccer federation has announced its schedule for the 2023-24 season, with the final day for the Bundesliga set for May 18, 2024. The first round of next season’s German Cup takes place on the weekend of Aug. 11-14. This season has been interrupted by the World Cup in Qatar, leading to an unprecedented 10-week winter break in the Bundesliga.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.