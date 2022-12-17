St. John’s beat Florida State for best start since 2018-19

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Joel Soriano scored 23 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and St. John’s beat Florida State 93-79 in an Orange Bowl Basketball Classic doubleheader. Reserve Dylan Addae-Wusu’s 3-pointer with 12:06 before halftime broke a tie at 18 and the Red Storm led the rest of the way. St. John’s outscored Florida State 30-19 for the remainder of the half and was up 48-37 at intermission. Darin Green Jr. scored a career-high 30 points for Florida State.

