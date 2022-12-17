Skip to Content
ap-national-sports
By
Published 3:15 PM

St. John’s beat Florida State for best start since 2018-19

KVIA

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Joel Soriano scored 23 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and St. John’s beat Florida State 93-79 in an Orange Bowl Basketball Classic doubleheader. Reserve Dylan Addae-Wusu’s 3-pointer with 12:06 before halftime broke a tie at 18 and the Red Storm led the rest of the way. St. John’s outscored Florida State 30-19 for the remainder of the half and was up 48-37 at intermission. Darin Green Jr. scored a career-high 30 points for Florida State.

Article Topic Follows: ap-national-sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content