North Carolina Courage defeats San Diego Wave 4-1 in Alex Morgan’s final professional soccer match

Associated Press

Defender Malia Berkely had three assists as the North Carolina Courage earned a 4-1 road win against the San Diego Wave on Sunday evening in the National Women’s Soccer League.

The Courage (10-8-1) came away with their second road win this season and played spoliers on a special evening, as 26,516 fans filled the stands at Snapdragon Stadium to witness Alex Morgan’s last professional soccer game.

Morgan announced earlier this week that Sunday’s game would be her last, as she is retiring and pregnant with her second child. The longtime U.S. women’s national team forward retires with two World Cup titles, one Olympic gold medal and a bronze medal. She also won the NWSL Shield with San Diego in 2023 and helped fight for equal pay and to bring light to abuse in the NWSL.

All three opening goals came off corner kicks.

In the 4th minute, North Carolina’s Haley Hopkins headed in Berkely’s corner kick.

Morgan had one final chance to add to her goal tally with a penalty kick, but Courage goalkeeper Casey Murphy saved the attempt. Shortly after, Wave teammate Kennedy Wesley got her head on a corner kick to tie the score.

In the 13th minute, in honor of her jersey number, Morgan subbed out of the match for a final time to a thunderous applause.

Felicitas Rauch rose up to head in another corner from Berkley in the 21st minute, while Bianca St-Georges scored off Berkley’s pass just before halftime.

Wave goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan received a red card in the 61st minute for denying a goal-scoring opportunity.

Meredith Speck finished Olivia Wingate’s cross to give the Courage an insurance goal in the 94th minute.

The Wave (3-9-7) are winless in 12 straight games.

GOTHAM 2, DASH 1

Esther González scored in the 93rd minute to give Gotham a 2-1 home win over the Houston Dash.

The forward got the ball with her back to the goal, turned and fired into the left corner to seal the win at Red Bull Arena.

Lynn Williams, in her first match back from the Paris Olympics, assisted the goal.

Yazmeen Ryan opened the scoring for Gotham (11-4-4) in the 10th minute, dribbling into the box and shooting into the left corner.

Diana Ordóñez headed in Avery Patterson’s cross to bring the match level in the 17th minute.

Houston (3-11-5) have lost five straight games and finished the weekend in last place.

PRIDE 1, RED STARS 0

Marta’s first-half goal gave the Orlando Pride a 1-0 win on the road against the Chicago Red Stars.

Orlando (14-0-5) is now undefeated in a league record 20 straight games, dating back to last year.

In the 37th minute, Marta whipped a left-footed shot into the far post to put Orlando ahead.

Chicago (7-10-2) was held to just three shots and has lost three straight games.

