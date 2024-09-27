Jaguars Pro Bowl TE Evan Engram is doubtful to play at the Texans this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jaguars coach Doug Pederson all but ruled out Pro Bowl tight end Evan Engram for Jacksonville’s game at Houston on Sunday.

Pederson called Engram doubtful to return in time for the AFC South matchup after missing the last two games. Engram strained a hamstring in pregame warmups before the team’s home opener against Cleveland in Week 2.

“With a hamstring like that, they’re finicky; let’s call it that,” Pederson said Friday. “It’ll be a long shot.”

Engram caught a career-high 114 passes for 963 yards and four touchdowns last season. He had one reception for 5 yards in the season opener at Miami.

Pederson said “next week looks promising” for Engram’s return. The Jaguars (0-3) host Indianapolis (1-2) on Oct. 6.

