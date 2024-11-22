Pedestrian seriously injured in West El Paso collision

Skip to Content
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The El Paso Police Department responded to a pedestrian that was injured after being struck by a vehicle at North Festival Drive and North Mesa Street in West El Paso Friday just after 5:30 p.m.

The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

N. Mesa at Paragon will be shut down so that Special Traffic Investigators can conduct their investigation into what led the pedestrian to be struck by the vehicle.

This is a developing story and will updated on-air and online as information becomes available.

