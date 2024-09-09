Be Mindful: The link between suicide and substance abuse

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)—September is National Suicide Prevention Month.

September is a time to remember the lives lost to suicide and acknowledge those who have experienced suicidal thoughts; according to the World Health Organization, every year 726, 000 people take their own lives, and many more people make suicide attempts. It’s also a time to raise awareness about suicide prevention in the El Paso community.

The Director of Clinical Services from Rio Vista Behavioral Hospital, Andres Arvizu, discusses suicide as a growing public health crisis and the signs to look for if you or someone you know is struggling.