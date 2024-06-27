Borderland Crimes Podcast 22: “Perpetually Tortured:” Family Vows Vigilance; Killers Plead Guilty

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- On May 17, 2024, three murder suspects who all had once each faced a capital murder charge formally accepted their sentences as part of a plea agreement.

Adam Acosta, Tristan Chilton, and Brandon Olsen pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of murder in the death of Tyler Croke, 23.

In 2017, Croke was ambushed in a friend's East El Paso apartment while showering, and was stabbed repeatedly during an attempted robbery sparked over drugs.

Seven years later, Croke's family was able to address the killers during the sentencing hearing.

This is an update to KVIA's Borderland Crimes podcast episode available in this feed from May 2022, called "We Feel Victimized All Over Again."

Learn about the family Kjersten Croke thanked during the District Attorney's news conference in the two episodes found here and here.