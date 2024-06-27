Skip to Content
Borderland Crimes Podcast

Borderland Crimes Podcast 22: “Perpetually Tortured:” Family Vows Vigilance; Killers Plead Guilty

Rory Croke, left, watches her mother Kjersten Croke, right, as she talks during the District Attorney's news conference about the sentences for the three defendants who killed her son Tyler Croke in 2017.
Stephanie Valle, KVIA
Stephanie Valle, KVIA
June 25, 2024 2:32 PM
Published 8:00 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- On May 17, 2024, three murder suspects who all had once each faced a capital murder charge formally accepted their sentences as part of a plea agreement.

Adam Acosta, Tristan Chilton, and Brandon Olsen pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of murder in the death of Tyler Croke, 23.

In 2017, Croke was ambushed in a friend's East El Paso apartment while showering, and was stabbed repeatedly during an attempted robbery sparked over drugs.

Seven years later, Croke's family was able to address the killers during the sentencing hearing.

This is an update to KVIA's Borderland Crimes podcast episode available in this feed from May 2022, called "We Feel Victimized All Over Again."

Learn about the family Kjersten Croke thanked during the District Attorney's news conference in the two episodes found here and here.

Stephanie Valle

Stephanie Valle co-anchors ABC-7 at 5, 6 and 10 weeknights.

