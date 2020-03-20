New York joins California in ordering residents to stay home amid virus outbreak

Bulletin

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday he is ordering all workers in non-essential businesses to stay home and banning gatherings statewide in an effort to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Only essential businesses can have workers commuting to the job or on the job,” Cuomo said of an executive order he was signing Friday.

Non-essential gatherings of individuals of any size or for any reason are canceled or postponed, Cuomo said at a press conference.

"We need everyone to be safe, otherwise no one can be safe," he said.

New York's order came a day after California’s 40 million people were all told to stay home in the nation’s biggest lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.