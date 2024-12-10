5 things to know for Dec. 10: Murder suspect captured, Middle East, Severe weather, Cancer-causing chemicals, Google

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

(CNN) — The holidays are rapidly approaching and the FBI is encouraging shoppers to be vigilant as online criminals try to take advantage of inflation-weary Americans. Watch this video to learn how to protect yourself from holiday cyber scams.

1. Murder suspect captured

Luigi Mangione, the suspect in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, has been arrested and charged with murder. The 26-year-old Ivy League graduate from Maryland is facing several other charges, including forgery and criminal possession of a weapon. He was apprehended by police on Monday after he was spotted eating at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, about 230 miles from the New York hotel where the shooting occurred last week. At the time of his arrest, Mangione had multiple fake IDs and a 3D-printed gun with a silencer “both consistent with the weapon used in the murder,” according to a New York official. Authorities also recovered the suspect’s “manifesto,” which did not include specific threats but indicated “ill will towards corporate America,” the NYPD chief of detectives said.

2. Middle East

The Biden administration is racing to secure a ceasefire and hostage deal to halt the war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas before President-elect Donald Trump is inaugurated on January 20, according to multiple people familiar with the discussions. In the wake of the recent ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, talks over a Gaza deal have resumed quickly but quietly, with US officials scarred by a year of faltering efforts that have gone nowhere. Separately, President Joe Biden has vowed to support Syria’s neighbors during the transition from the Assad regime and to protect US personnel in their continued mission against ISIS. The president said he plans to speak with his counterparts in the area “in the coming days” and that US officials will deploy to the region.

3. Severe weather

A powerful Santa Ana wind event is bringing particularly dangerous fire conditions to Southern California. This comes just over a month after a similar wind event helped fuel the Mountain Fire, which scorched nearly 20,000 acres in Ventura County and sent residents scrambling for safety. More than 12 million people across the region are under red flag warnings through Wednesday. Meanwhile, a multi-day rain event is shifting from the Northeast to the Southeast, where the Weather Prediction Center has issued a slight risk for excessive rainfall from southeastern Alabama to upstate South Carolina. Winter weather watches are also in effect across parts of northern and western Michigan today.

4. Cancer-causing chemicals

The EPA on Monday banned the use of two cancer-causing chemicals that activists have been targeting for decades. The ban involves trichloroethylene, or TCE, a cancer-causing chemical that is common in manufacturing and can be found in water sources around the world, as well as all consumer uses and many commercial uses of perchloroethylene, or PCE, a solvent used in industries such as dry cleaning, manufacturing and auto repair. “It’s simply unacceptable to continue to allow cancer-causing chemicals to be used for things like glue, dry cleaning or stain removers when safer alternatives exist,” an EPA spokesperson said. Notably, rules passed in the final days of a presidential administration are subject to the Congressional Review Act, which would allow the incoming Senate to overturn the new regulations.

5. Google

Google on Monday said that it has overcome a key challenge in quantum computing with a new chip, solving a computing problem in five minutes that would take a classical computer more time than the history of the universe. Like other tech giants such as Microsoft and IBM, Google is chasing quantum computing because it promises computing speeds far faster than today’s fastest systems. While the math problem solved by the company’s California quantum lab does not have commercial applications, Google hopes quantum computers will one day solve problems in medicine, battery chemistry and artificial intelligence that are currently out of reach.

Golden Globes 2025: See the full list of nominees

The nominees for the 82nd Golden Globe Awards, honoring the best in television and film, were announced Monday. See which shows and movies earned the most nominations.

Why is New Orleans banning shiny balloons and confetti?

New Orleans, known for its celebrations and festive spirit, is now banning the release of metallic balloons following repeated disruptions to the city’s electrical services. Some residents are not so jazzed about the new rules.

Hershey’s stock surges amid talks of possible merger

Mondelez, the maker of Oreo and Cadbury, is reportedly exploring an offer to buy rival Hershey Company to potentially create one of the world’s largest candy companies. The report sent Hershey’s stock surging on Monday.

See inside a 155 mph sleeper train connecting Hong Kong and Beijing

CNN takes a trip on the new service from Beijing which offers a perfect weekend getaway. Watch the video here.

Talented golfer with disability strives to compete in able-bodied tournaments

Kipp Popert has ascended to the summit of the disability golf world. Now, the Englishman is looking to make his mark in the sport’s able-bodied realm.

Renowned poet, activist, author and professor Nikki Giovanni has died. She was 81. Known for her work on civil rights and social issues — especially gender and race — Giovanni published dozens of volumes of poetry, essays and anthologies, and more than 10 children’s books, according to Virginia Tech, where she was Emerita Professor in the Department of English and on faculty since 1987.

77

That’s how many Nobel Prize winners signed a letter urging the US Senate to oppose Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s nomination to lead the Department of Health and Human Services. The letter cites Kennedy’s opposition to vaccines, his criticism of the fluoridation of drinking water, his promotion of AIDS conspiracy theories and his criticism of HHS agencies, such as the FDA and the CDC.

“[She] just made Santa’s naughty list.”

— New Zealand Customs, after a Canadian woman allegedly attempted to smuggle around 22 pounds of drugs through the Auckland Airport — by disguising them as Christmas presents.

Will Rome be ready for 35 million tourists next year?

Construction took over the Italian capital in 2024 to prepare for the Jubilee, a year-long celebration that sees millions of pilgrims flocking to Rome. CNN takes a Vespa tour to see the preparations.

