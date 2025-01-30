How ICE is changing, tragedy hits figure skaters, advice for breaking up: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM. In a tragic case of déjà vu, the figure skating community is reeling from another deadly plane crash. Wednesday night’s collision near Washington, DC, evoked painful memories of the 1961 crash that killed 73 people, including all 18 members of the US figure skating team headed to the world championships in Prague.

1️⃣ Changes at ICE: Immigration and Customs Enforcement is playing a critical role in President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration. Here’s a look at some key questions about the agency and its priorities under the new administration.

2️⃣ Space stroll: After seven-plus months in orbit, the two astronauts at the center of the Boeing Starliner drama conducted a spacewalk. Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore ventured outside the International Space Station to remove radio communications hardware.

3️⃣ Questionable content: As artificial intelligence has made fake photos and videos much easier to produce, a growing number of American teenagers say they are being misled by AI-generated content on the internet.

4️⃣ Super Bowl snacks: Those commercials during NFL games can be tempting, but you should be aware that the foods they’re advertising contain a sizable chunk of your daily recommended sodium intake, a new study found.

5️⃣ Breaking up: It’s never easy when a relationship ends — even if you haven’t been together for long. These tips can help you deal with the roller coaster of emotions.

🛥️ Fiery tribute: On an island in northern Scotland, hundreds march in a parade to honor centuries-old Viking traditions. The celebration ends with them setting a boat on fire.

• No survivors after collision between passenger jet and Army helicopter near DC airport

• Trump jumps right to the blame game over DC midair collision that left dozens dead

• Some of Trump’s most controversial Cabinet picks face tough questions at confirmation hearings

🖼️ Hidden gem: A painting that someone bought at a garage sale in Minnesota is a previously unknown portrait by Dutch artist Vincent Van Gogh, experts said after a painstaking process that took four years.

📸 Isolated life: The remote Italian island of Alicudi attracts tourists looking to escape the hassles of the modern world. Photographers documented what it’s like for the 100 or so permanent residents, and their lives are far from idyllic.

🇪🇸 Culture shock: Martinez and her husband moved from Florida to Spain in 2022, but they decided to pack up and return home after realizing it wasn’t what they envisioned.

📺 Which hit TV show from the 1970s, pictured here, is getting a reboot on Netflix?

﻿A. “The Waltons”

B. “Eight is Enough”

C. “The Partridge Family”

D. “Little House on the Prairie”

💊 Life-saving drugs: Scientists at the University of Toronto are using artificial intelligence tools to speed up the process of discovering possible new cancer treatments. Watch as they explain how these breakthroughs are cutting the timeline from years to just months.

🧠 Quiz answer: D. Netflix is planning a reboot of “Little House on the Prairie,” which was based on the books by Laura Ingalls Wilder. Test your knowledge with CNN’s weekly news quiz in tomorrow morning’s 5 Things newsletter.

