Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Police apprehend suspected bank robber after pursuit through downtown Chicago

<i>WBBM via CNN Newsource</i><br/>A wild scene arose in downtown Chicago on November 14
WBBM via CNN Newsource
A wild scene arose in downtown Chicago on November 14
By
New
Published 9:51 AM

By Adam Harrington, Charlie De Mar, Chris Selfridge

Click here for updates on this story

    CHICAGO (WBBM) — A wild scene arose in downtown Chicago Thursday evening, as police pursued a suspected bank robber.

Just after 5 p.m., the Huntington Bank branch at 222 N. LaSalle St., at Wacker Driver was held up.

Police chased the suspect through the Loop. A large police presence was seen at one point outside Daley Plaza and the CBS Chicago Broadcast Center as police looked for the suspect.

Police finally caught the suspect at 11th and State streets in the South Loop—about a mile and a half from the original crime scene. Ironically, the intersection where the suspect was caught is also the former site of Chicago Police Headquarters.

How much money was taken in the bank robbery and other details on the crime were not immediately available.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content