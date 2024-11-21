‘A foul smell’: Anonymous caller reported dead body inside trash can, police say

By Khiree Stewart

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WBAL) — A man’s body was found inside a trash can in Southwest Baltimore on Wednesday, police said.

An anonymous caller reported the dead body in the 1900 block of McHenry Street, police said.

When medics and police arrived, they found the body of a man inside a trash can.

“I was leaving to go get my kids, and the paramedics were parked on McHenry Street, and as I had been in the corner on Payson and McHenry, they were running around the corner. And they almost knocked me over trying to get to the alley,” said nearby resident Amber Cozio.

Investigators said the body was decomposing. Neighbors told 11 News they recently noticed a weird smell in the air.

“It was just when the wind blew. It was just a foul smell, like something dead, but it wasn’t strong,” Cozio said.

“It (has) been a terrible smell since like Monday in the neighborhood,” said Kimberly Jones, another resident. “We didn’t know what it was.”

The medical examiner’s office, along with homicide detectives, is investigating.

“I feel for the family, and my condolence to the family, whoever it is. I hope they can be identified. I don’t know,” said Cozio.

The victim has not been identified.

