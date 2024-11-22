Houston’s Holiday Magic: A Grand Tree Lighting Celebration at Wortham Theater Center

By Francis Page, Jr.

Click here for updates on this story

November 22, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Get ready, Houston! The most enchanting holiday tradition returns to light up the city with sparkle, joy, and unforgettable memories. The 34th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at the Wortham Theater Center promises to be a spectacular kickoff to the festive season, blending breathtaking performances, delightful activities, and the spirit of giving—all in the heart of Houston’s Theater District.

A Tree That Steals the Show At the heart of this cherished event stands a dazzling 30-foot Christmas tree adorned with over 19,000 twinkling lights. But this isn’t just any lighting—The Nutcracker’s Sugar Plum Fairy herself will wave her magical wand to ignite the brilliance at precisely 12 NOON. This visual treat is guaranteed to leave you spellbound. But that’s not all—little ones (and big ones!) will marvel at the life-sized Gingerbread House, decked out with deliciously charming details. Keep an eye out for the cheeky child who might just try to sneak a bite!

A Festive Wonderland for All Ages This free, family-friendly celebration has something for everyone: • Live Music: Groove to the sweet melodies of the Brooke Wyatt Trio, presented by DACAMERA, and the enchanting sounds of a Mercury Chamber Orchestra quartet. • Creative Fun: Unleash your inner artist with holiday-themed crafts led by the Houston Ballet and DACAMERA. • Sweet Indulgences: Savor cookies, cocoa, and festive treats as you soak in the holiday vibes. • Meet Santa: And, of course, the man in red will be there, ready to snap photos with guests of all ages—whether you’ve been naughty or nice!

Explore Sugar Plum Plaza Just outside Wortham Theater, Fish Plaza transforms into the magical Sugar Plum Plaza, featuring a beautifully crafted Santa’s Sleigh and giant, interactive gift boxes. These vibrant installations make for perfect photo ops, so bring your camera (or phone!) to capture the holiday cheer. And don’t forget, Sugar Plum Plaza is part of City Lights Downtown Holiday Magic presented by Shell Energy, featuring 12 enchanting holiday villages that bring joy to Houstonians all season long.

Give the Gift of the Arts Houston Style Magazine readers, while soaking up the holiday fun, take a moment to visit the Wortham box office to grab tickets for upcoming performances. What better gift than the magic of live theater for your loved ones this season?

Event Details at a Glance • When: Wednesday, November 27, 2024, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. • Where: Grand Foyer, Wortham Theater – 501 Texas Avenue, Houston, TX 77002 • Parking: Event parking is available for $15 in the Theater District Parking Garage. Media personnel enjoy complimentary parking—just bring your tickets for validation.

Speakers and Performers A star-studded lineup of leaders from Houston’s vibrant arts scene will grace the event, including: • John Gonzalez, Sr. VP & General Manager, Houston First Corporation • Khori Dastoor, General Director & CEO, Houston Grand Opera • Brian Ritter, Executive Director, Mercury Chamber Orchestra • Brandon Bell, General Manager, DACAMERA • James Nelson, Executive Director, Houston Ballet

About Houston First Corporation Houston First Corporation (HFC) is more than just a destination marketing organization; it’s the heartbeat of Houston’s vibrant cultural scene. From the George R. Brown Convention Center to iconic performing arts venues, HFC is committed to showcasing Houston’s dynamism and diversity. Learn more at houstonfirst.com.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.