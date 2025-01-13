Cat from New Hampshire found more than 700 miles away in Michigan

By Matt Leighton

Click here for updates on this story

ANN ARBOR, Michigan (WMUR) — A cat that was missing for eight months is returning to the Granite State after being found hundreds of miles away.

‘Crouching Tiger’ ended up at the Humane Society of Huron Valley in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Using her microchip, the humane society was able to connect her with her family 700 miles away in New Hampshire.

The cat’s family went to Michigan to bring her home and now the humane society is reminding people to microchip their pets in case they ever get lost.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.