Firefighters replace toys for 9-year-old girl, siblings after she saved her family from a fire

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Virginia (WTVR) — Chesterfield Fire and EMS had some special visitors Friday night.

A Facebook post says that Mackenzie, 9, woke up last Sunday feeling heat from a fire that started under her loft bed.

Mackenzie was able to wake her brother, sister, mom, and dad, who were all asleep when the fire broke out.

The entire family made it out of the house safely before the fire engulfed the room.

Mackenzie and her family visited Fire Station No. 7 to eat dinner with the firefighters and thank them for responding to the fire.

The firefighters also had a surprise for Mackenzie’s family.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS purchased replacements of Mackenzie’s and her siblings’ favorite toys that were lost in the fire.

Mackenzie was made an “honorary firefighter” and given a patch for her bravery that helped get her family out of the fire.

